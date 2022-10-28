Chick- Fil -A Testing Out New Menu Item In Georgia

If you thought Chick-fil-A's menu couldn't possibly get better, then you are in for a pleasant surprise. Chick-fil-A is testing out a brand new menu item in Georgia, and it is only available for a limited time at one location near Atlanta. According to WSB-TV the popular restaurant chain is adding bone-in chicken wings to the menu at the Truett’s Chick-fil-A in Stockbridge for three months, and three months only. If the menu item is a success, there is a possibility of keeping it on the menu at various locations throughout the country that feature an exclusive "Little Blue Menu."

WSB-TV mentioned that those interested in trying the "old-fashioned," wings will be able to head over to the Stockbridge Chick-fil-A from October 31 to February 11th "while supplies last." Customers will be able to order the wings in an 8-count with various dipping sauces. Interested individuals will have the option between five different sauces and flavors including honey sweet chili, sriracha garlic, buffalo, ranch, and lemon pepper. WSB-TV detailed that the wings will not be tossed in the sauces and seasonings rather it will come on the side so customers have the option to eat the wings plain or dip them.