Here's The Best Suburb To Live In Florida

By Zuri Anderson

October 28, 2022

Key West Florida Keys
Photo: Getty Images

More and more people are gravitating toward a more suburban lifestyle. It's the perfect balance between the hustle and bustle of the city and the remote feeling of rural communities. Plus there are many benefits, from better commutes to nearby restaurants and bars.

The demand for suburban homes shot up during the COVID-19 pandemic, and it's remained that way ever since. With so many Americans rushing to snatch up houses, what's the best suburb in your state? Niche can answer that question. The website found the best places to live in every state, but you can filter that list by suburbs, as well.

Researchers say Florida's best suburb is Nocatee! This Jacksonville suburb has an overall A+ rating with high marks in family-friendliness, public schools, health & fitness, and jobs.

"Living in Nocatee offers residents a sparse suburban feel and most residents own their homes. In Nocatee there are a lot of parks," according to Niche. "The public schools in Nocatee are highly rated.

Here are the Top 10 suburbs in Florida:

  1. Nocatee (Jacksonville)
  2. Palm Valley (Jacksonville)
  3. Doctor Phillips (Orlando)
  4. Westchase (Tampa)
  5. Pinecrest (Miami)
  6. Coral Gables (Miami)
  7. Heathrow (Orlando)
  8. Oveido (Orlando)
  9. Lake Mary (Orlando)
  10. Winter Park (Orlando)

Check out the full rankings on Niche.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.