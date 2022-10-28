Here's The Best Suburb To Live In Florida

More and more people are gravitating toward a more suburban lifestyle. It's the perfect balance between the hustle and bustle of the city and the remote feeling of rural communities. Plus there are many benefits, from better commutes to nearby restaurants and bars.

The demand for suburban homes shot up during the COVID-19 pandemic, and it's remained that way ever since. With so many Americans rushing to snatch up houses, what's the best suburb in your state? Niche can answer that question. The website found the best places to live in every state, but you can filter that list by suburbs, as well.

Researchers say Florida's best suburb is Nocatee! This Jacksonville suburb has an overall A+ rating with high marks in family-friendliness, public schools, health & fitness, and jobs.

"Living in Nocatee offers residents a sparse suburban feel and most residents own their homes. In Nocatee there are a lot of parks," according to Niche. "The public schools in Nocatee are highly rated.

Here are the Top 10 suburbs in Florida:

Nocatee (Jacksonville) Palm Valley (Jacksonville) Doctor Phillips (Orlando) Westchase (Tampa) Pinecrest (Miami) Coral Gables (Miami) Heathrow (Orlando) Oveido (Orlando) Lake Mary (Orlando) Winter Park (Orlando)

Check out the full rankings on Niche.