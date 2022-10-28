Here's The Most Haunted Restaurant In Colorado

It's one thing to visit a haunted house or visit a spooky site. It's another thing to eat somewhere with a disembodied guest looming around. For some people, it could be exciting to have a meal at eateries known for hosting paranormal or supernatural occurrences.

For those wanting thrills and chills for their dining experience, Food Network pinpointed the most haunted restaurant in every state.

According to the website, The Cruise Room is the spookiest place to eat in Colorado! Founded in 1933 right after prohibition ended, this spot is one of Denver's longest-running bars. Customers praise The Cruise Room's top-tier cocktails and social space, but they have something else to look forward to:

"It’s well known for its expert preparation of martinis and Manhattans, but The Cruise Room’s ghost, a mysterious postal worker, seems to prefer beer. On multiple counts, bartenders have reported seeing a man walking into the bar wearing an old post office uniform. He orders a beer, mutters 'the children, I have to get the gifts to the children,' then appears to drink his beer and leave. When the bartender goes to clear the beer bottle, it’s still full. Legend has it that back in the 1930s, there was a postal worker on his way to deliver Christmas presents to Central City, but the gifts were never delivered; that spring, his body was found with all of the Christmas gifts still with him. That beer at The Cruise Room may have been his last."

You can find The Cruise Room inside the Oxford Hotel, located at 1600 17th St. in Denver.

Check out Food Network's full list of unnerving restaurants on its website.