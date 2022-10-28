Ice Spice also dropped the official music video for the track that contains elements that remind fans of Spongebob Squarepants. The video was shot in Time Square last week and instantly caused a massive scene in the heart of New York City. Videos of fans who flood the area where the rapper was filming went viral, which fueled more hype for the record.



For the past year, Ice Spice has been slowly becoming the talk of the drill scene. She dropped songs like "No Clarity" before she released her breakthrough song "Munch (Feelin U)" towards the end of the summer. The song quickly caught the attention of major names like Drake, Cardi B and more.



The rapper was welcomed with cheers when she appeared at Rolling Loud New York last month. While she's managed to gain a major fan base, Spice has also garnered numerous haters as well. Last month, she was booed over her performance at a club in Houston. She'll definitely received plenty of praise when she hits the stage at Powerhouse NYC this weekend.



Watch the video for "Bikini Bottom" below.



WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE