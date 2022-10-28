Katy Perry Pokes Fun At Viral Eye Twitching Moment

Katy Perry doesn't take herself too seriously, poking fun at a recent viral video that captured the moment her eye couldn't stop twitching during a show.

The 38-year-old American Idol judge was mid-show at her Play Las Vegas residency on Sunday (October 23) when one of her eyes repeatedly began to close, per People. She seemingly tried to get her eye under control, gently touching the side of her eye several times, before continuing with the show and hyping up her band. The moment was caught by a fan and shared across social media, where it has racked up nearly 20 million views on TikTok.

Of course, Perry found out about the video and decided to have a little fun with the viral moment, sharing a video of her own on Instagram of her "broken doll eye party trick" in order to plug new dates for her residency shows next year.

"Welcoming all my #flatearthers #spaceisfakers #birdsarerealers #skyisntbluers to come see my broken doll eye part trick IRL in Vegas next year," she captioned the video, referencing a wide variety of conspiracy theories.