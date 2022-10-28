Katy Perry Pokes Fun At Viral Eye Twitching Moment
By Sarah Tate
October 28, 2022
Katy Perry doesn't take herself too seriously, poking fun at a recent viral video that captured the moment her eye couldn't stop twitching during a show.
The 38-year-old American Idol judge was mid-show at her Play Las Vegas residency on Sunday (October 23) when one of her eyes repeatedly began to close, per People. She seemingly tried to get her eye under control, gently touching the side of her eye several times, before continuing with the show and hyping up her band. The moment was caught by a fan and shared across social media, where it has racked up nearly 20 million views on TikTok.
Of course, Perry found out about the video and decided to have a little fun with the viral moment, sharing a video of her own on Instagram of her "broken doll eye party trick" in order to plug new dates for her residency shows next year.
"Welcoming all my #flatearthers #spaceisfakers #birdsarerealers #skyisntbluers to come see my broken doll eye part trick IRL in Vegas next year," she captioned the video, referencing a wide variety of conspiracy theories.
She continued. "The show's set list is a fun 🎢 through memory lane going all the way back to 2008, a time when we weren't all frozen by the paranoia of our own echo chambers."
"This show is a nonstop party about finding unconditional love and strangely (for me) not political at all," she wrote, adding that fans showing up for her residency in Las Vegas will see other "party tricks" as well. "Hope to sing along with you in 2023! And we'll drink, this one's on me, cause we're all #chainedtothealgorithm."