Katy Perry Shares What She Has Planned After Las Vegas Residency Ends

That's when she revealed her plans for new music. "I’ll probably go and make another record soon and write it and tour the world after this, which will be so great," she said. "But I’m pretty, like, even offstage. I’m more, like, businesswoman; I don’t talk a lot offstage," she said. "I’m very, kind of, an observer. I really save my energy for when I have to go and turn it on. ‘Cause when I turn it on, it’s up to 11, girl.”

The American Idol judge's new album will be the follow-up to her sixth album Smile which was released in the summer of 2020. Earlier this summer, Perry celebrated Pride at iHeartRadio's Can't Cancel Pride- Proud and Together with a new spin on one of her biggest hits, "Waking Up In Vegas."