Katy Perry Shares What She Has Planned After Las Vegas Residency Ends
By Rebekah Gonzalez
September 14, 2022
Katy Perry just revealed what she has planned after her Las Vegas residency ends. The pop star brought The Drew Barrymore Show to the set of her show this week and shared that she's planning on releasing new music soon.
After host Drew Barrymore asked her about the difference between her personal life and her onstage persona, Perry shared, "I think, obviously, there’s an onstage persona,” she said. “And I save a lot of that energy for being onstage and I dial it up. I really love this show that I put on. It’s my favorite show, it’s bringing the most joy."
That's when she revealed her plans for new music. "I’ll probably go and make another record soon and write it and tour the world after this, which will be so great," she said. "But I’m pretty, like, even offstage. I’m more, like, businesswoman; I don’t talk a lot offstage," she said. "I’m very, kind of, an observer. I really save my energy for when I have to go and turn it on. ‘Cause when I turn it on, it’s up to 11, girl.”
The American Idol judge's new album will be the follow-up to her sixth album Smile which was released in the summer of 2020. Earlier this summer, Perry celebrated Pride at iHeartRadio's Can't Cancel Pride- Proud and Together with a new spin on one of her biggest hits, "Waking Up In Vegas."