Millie Bobby Brown Sparks Engagement Rumors During Outing With Boyfriend

Millie Bobby Brown and boyfriend Jake Bongiovi were spotted shopping in New York City over the weekend and a diamond ring on the actor's ring finger has fans wondering if the couple is taking their relationship to the next level. According to Page Six, the Stranger Things star was seen holding Bongiovi, who is Jon Bon Jovi's youngest son, in a warm embrace.

However, one fan took to the comments under the photos of the couple posted by Pop Crave to point out that it might not be a diamond ring. "If that were an oval diamond it would have cuts in it to reflect light & sparkle, it usually isn’t completely rounded like that," the user wrote. "The clarity & color are not giving diamond either. Looks like moonstone to me."