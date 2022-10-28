Niall Horan 'Back' With New Music: 'Can't Wait To See You Soon'

Niall Horan is "back" and plans to release new music next year.

The "Slow Hands" singer made the announcement in a video shared to Twitter on Thursday (October 28), telling all the "lovers" that he had some special news to share including plans to tour music festivals and drop some new music in 2023, per People.

"I'm back. I've got new music coming in the new year that I'm really proud of, and I appreciate you being so patient with me while I've done it," he said.

The Irish singer-songwriter teased that he has a new album planned, though didn't share any other details like the title or expected release date. This will be his third studio album, following 2020's Heartbreak Weather and his debut solo album Flicker in 2017.