Niall Horan & Lewis Capaldi Go On An Irish Road Trip In New Documentary

Niall Horan and Lewis Capaldi are hitting the big screen together. The two singers are set to star in a Guinness Ireland documentary film called Niall Horan's Homecoming: The Road to Mullingar with Lewis Capaldi. According to the Irish Examiner, the film was inspired by Horan's desire to "revisit and reconnect with all that he loves of home; to retrace the origins of the exciting life journey he’s on and to experience the reality of Ireland today."

The film was shot over just three days and followed best friends Horan and Capaldi around Ireland as they met world-class guitar maker George Lowde, local artists, and other interesting people.