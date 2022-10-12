Niall Horan & Chance The Rapper Join 'The Voice' As New Coaches

Niall Horan and Chance the Rapper have been announced as new coaches for the next season of The Voice. This week NBC shared that the Grammy-winning rapper and former One Direction member will join returning coaches Kelly Clarkson and Blake Shelton.

“I’m excited to be joining this season of The Voice as a coach,” Horan said in a statement per TVLine. “I’m looking forward to meeting and mentoring the new crop of talent while we battle it out with the other teams!”

In his own statement, Chance said "I’m thrilled to join The Voice as a coach for the next season. I’m excited to help other artists get to the next level and make the most of this life-changing experience. Get ready for #teamchance.”

Along with the announcement of new coaches, Shelton revealed that the upcoming 23rd season will be his final as a judge. The news of his departure comes after 12 years on the singing competition show. "I've been wrestling with this for a while and I've decided that it's time for me to step away from The Voice after next season," Shelton wrote. "This show has changed my life in every way for the better and it will always feel like home to me. It's been a hell of a ride over these 12 years of chair turns and I want to thank everyone at The Voice from NBC, every producer, the writers, musicians, crew and catering people, you are the best. It takes a lot of work, passion, and adult beverages (Ha!) to pull off a live show twice a week. I've made lifelong bonds with Carson (Daly) and every single one of my fellow coaches over the years, including my wife Gwen Stefani!"