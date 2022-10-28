These Florida Restaurants Are Among The Best For Quick Bites

Today, it feels like we always need to be somewhere. When it comes to meals, it can be more convenient to eat something quick. Though something cheap and fast can also be delicious.

For looking for the next place to grab great food for great prices, look no further than TripAdvisor. The website unveiled its Travelers' Choice awards for 2022, and one of these lists includes the "top quick bites" in the U.S. Reviewers and travelers chose the winners.

Three Florida restaurants appeared on the list! The first eatery mentioned is Blaze Pizza in Orlando, which quickly serves fresh and affordable pizzas. Reviewers say it's also a great place if you have allergies or dietary restrictions.

The next one on the list is Taco Bus in Clearwater! People are gushing about this place's delicious Mexican food and budget-friendly prices, especially the $5 margaritas. One reviewer wrote: "One of our favorite places for a meal or a snack. Freshly made, quick service. Be sure to try the churros!"

Finally, we have Pizza Time of St. Augustine to round out the Sunshine State's reps. It's been getting mixed reviews on TripAdvisor lately, particularly over the customer service and prices. If you're interested in trying the pizza, make sure to have some cash on hand!

Check out the full list on TripAdvisor.