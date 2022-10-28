This Is Louisiana's Most Haunted Restaurant

You've heard of dinner and a show, but what about dinner and a ghost? Food Network searched around the country to find the most haunted restaurant in each state, from newly-opened restaurants situated in old buildings to longtime Prohibition-era bars. According to the site, "These spooky haunts across the country are serving up spirited hospitality with a side of thrills and chills."

So which restaurant in Louisiana is the most haunted?

Muriel's

Located in the French Quarter, Muriel's has been serving the community — and a few spirits — since opening its doors in 2001. Mysterious happenings have been reported at the restaurant, including objects moving on their own. Muriel's even supposedly has its own resident ghost who likes to sit down for a meal every now and then. But don't let the haunt fool you – guests love the atmosphere, food and drinks at this longtime favorite, including the special Vampire's Kiss drink, made with lemon vodka and a cranberry-balsamic reduction.

Muriel's is located in Jackson Square at 801 Chartres Street in New Orleans.

Here's what Food Network had to say:

"When Muriel's opened in 2001 in New Orleans' French Quarter, its mission was to be more than just a restaurant. Co-owner Denise Gratia says they wanted it to be a venue that excites all the senses, and the restaurant has since lived up to its name with some hair-raising happenings. Book the Ghost Table, which is set each night with bread and wine to appease the spirit of its resident ghost, Pierre Antoine Lepardi Jourdan, who just might join you for supper.

The spooky vibes continue upstairs — in the back corner is the Séance Lounge which is mysteriously chillier than the rest of the place. Many diners have experienced such bizarre paranormal activity here that they've emailed or messaged photos of ethereal images to the owners. Regulars and employees alike have witnessed glasses falling off the shelves when no one is around and wine bottles inexplicable falling out of their storage bins."

Check out the Food Network's full list to see the most haunted restaurant in each state.