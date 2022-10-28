WATCH: Mountain Lion Roams Around California City, Schools

A mountain lion took a stroll through Brentwood on Thursday, causing residents to seek shelter, and a local elementary school to go on lockdown. According to ABC7, the mountain lion was seen prowling around the Brentwood Science Magnet Elementary School before police were called to the scene.

ABC7 detailed that police were initially called to "Gretna Green Way and San Vicente Boulevard" around 10:00 a.m. The mountain lion disappeared and was soon seen behind the Brentwood Country Club near the golf course. ABC7 Eyewitness news reporter Josh Haskell took to Twitter to share a video of the incident and update Brentwood citizens as the chase continued.

"Tense situation in #Brentwood right now. A #mountainlion has made its way into center of the community on Gretna Green and San Vicente, next to Brentwood Science Magnet which is locked down. @CaliforniaDFW is trying to tranquilize the big cat, but keeps moving positions @ABC7," the tweet read.