Thief Slams Face Into Door While Trying To Steal From Bellevue Store

A thief got instant karma when they tried running out of a Washington business with expensive handbags.

Surveillance video obtained by KOMO shows a 17-year-old suspect snatching handbags worth $18,000 off a display at a Louis Vuitton store in Bellevue. As the suspect darts toward the exit, he slams into a plate glass window and knocks himself out.

“Brazen is the perfect word for it,” Bellevue Police Captain Rob Spingler told reporters about the thief.

Authorities haven't said what charges the teenager will face, but they did confirm he's part of the same crime ring as some local notorious criminals. One of those criminals is convicted killer Billy Chambers, who's known for beating a beloved Seattle musician to death during a robbery. He was a teen when he killed the victim, Ed McMichaels.

Bellevue is one of many places, big and small, grappling with rising crime in the metro area. Several businesses have closed down or shuttered locations due to constant break-ins, robberies, and other complaints. Despite that, the city and police department has focused on curbing crime with a new intiative.

“The message is, if you come to the City of Bellevue, you commit these crimes, we’re going to put together solid cases,” Spingler said.