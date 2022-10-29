Here’s When ‘House Of The Dragon’ Season 2 Is Expected To Arrive

House of the Dragon fans might be waiting a while before finding out what happens next in Westeros.

HBO and HBO Max chief content officer Casey Bloys spoke to Vulture about the future of House of the Dragon following the conclusion of the show's first season. He told fans not to expect the second season in 2023, but that it will probably come "sometime in ’24."

"We’re just starting to put the plan together, and just like last time, there are so many unknowns. It’s not to be coy or secretive, but you don’t want to say it’s going to be ready on this date, and then you have to move it… I try not to comment too much on development, so there’s not a whole lot to say, other than when we find the story that George [R.R. Martin] is happy with and we’re happy with, we’ll move forward."

House of the Dragon, which serves a prequel to the hit HBO series Game of Thrones, has taken the world by storm since its release back in August of this year. Set nearly 200 years before the events in Game of Thrones, the show tells the story of the Targaryen civil war and the battle for the Iron Throne.