At Least 91 Killed In Cable Bridge Collapse

At least 91 people have died in relation to a cable bridge collapse in India on Sunday (October 30), state officials confirmed via ABC News.

The bridge was reportedly carrying hundreds of people before it collapsed over the Manchu River in Gujarat.

Several other people were reported to be injured and trapped underneath the bridge after the accident took place, which officials said led to fear that the death toll could increase over time.

Officials said the exact number of people under the bridge after it collapsed was undetermined.

Videos shared on social media showed victims clinging onto metal cables of the partially submerged bridge as first responders attempted to reach the scene, while others were seen swimming ashore to safety.