At Least 91 Killed In Cable Bridge Collapse
By Jason Hall
October 30, 2022
At least 91 people have died in relation to a cable bridge collapse in India on Sunday (October 30), state officials confirmed via ABC News.
The bridge was reportedly carrying hundreds of people before it collapsed over the Manchu River in Gujarat.
Several other people were reported to be injured and trapped underneath the bridge after the accident took place, which officials said led to fear that the death toll could increase over time.
Officials said the exact number of people under the bridge after it collapsed was undetermined.
Videos shared on social media showed victims clinging onto metal cables of the partially submerged bridge as first responders attempted to reach the scene, while others were seen swimming ashore to safety.
મોરબી ખાતે થયેલ દુર્ઘટનાથી અત્યંત દુ:ખી છું. આ અંગે ગુજરાતના મુખ્યમંત્રી શ્રી @Bhupendrapbjp તથા અન્ય અધિકારીઓ સાથે વાત કરી. રાહત અને બચાવ કામગીરી પુરઝડપે ચાલી રહી છે તથા અસરગ્રસ્તોને તમામ આવશ્યક સહાય પૂરી પાડવામાં આવી રહી છે.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 30, 2022
Emergency responders also fished victims from the waters and transported them to nearby hospitals in ambulances and private vehicles.
Local news outlets shared photos of missing victims given to them by concerned relatives.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi -- served as Gujarat's top elected official for 12 years prior to being elected as India's prime minister in 2014 -- said he was, "deeply saddened by the tragedy at Morbi" and confirmed that "relief and rescue operations are going on in full swing and all necessary assistance is being provided to the affected" in a translated tweet shared on Sunday.