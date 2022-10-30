Here's Where To Find The Best Cheesecake In Arizona

Cheesecake is a delicious dessert that has definitely stood the test of time. The sugary goodness has roots that date all the way back to ancient Greece, and it is even believed that cheesecake was served to athletes at the first Olympic Games. Not all cheesecake is created equal though. Some places definitely serve up better versions of the rich dessert than others.

So which restaurant in the state has the best cheesecake? LoveFOOD compiled a list of restaurants that serve up each state's best cheesecake. The website states, "Some people like it fruity, others rich and chocolatey, and then there are those who prefer plain vanilla."

According to the website, the best cheesecake in Arizona is the New York Cheesecake from DeFalco's Italian Deli & Eatery in Scottsdale. LoveFOOD explains what sets this cheesecake above the rest:

"Visitors to this little Italian café within a grocery store wax lyrical about the New York cheesecake. It's described as "out of this world" by satisfied customers, who love it for its creamy texture. In fact, the whole place has been dubbed "Italian heaven" and even the best deli on the planet."

The full list of restaurants that serve up each state's best cheesecake can be found on LoveFOOD's website.