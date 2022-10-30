Missouri Mansion With 18-Car Garage 'Filled With Lamborghinis' For Sale

A mansion with one-of-a-kind amenities located in the St. Louis area has recently been put up for sale. According to Realtor.com, this listing features 5 bedrooms and 6.5 bathrooms. There are 26 total rooms with a few existing for entertainment purposes as game and media rooms. The 'enchanting' property includes an 18-car garage that is currently filled with Lamborghinis. The River Front Times described the listing, and more specifically the auto court, to be "unlike anything else" in the region.

This unique property sits on 7.5 acres, encompasses 27,280 square feet, and is being sold for $15,000,000. Photos of the property can be viewed on the Realtor.com listing.

Here is what Stephanie Oliver of Dielmann Sotheby's International Realty detailed about the property on Realtor.com:

"This French-inspired estate rests on 7.5 acres, with breathtaking tree-lined views. In perfect harmony with its surroundings, the property unites the main residence, pool complex, private lake, guest housing and auto courts. A dramatic sweeping stair rotunda is the centerpiece in the primary home, opening to awe-inspring gathering spaces. Every room is a feast for the eyes with distinctive blends of vaulted ceilings, exquisite millwork, and expansive windows. Featured amenities are chef kitchens, 5-bedroom suites, a conservatory, a wine cellar, a saloon, game rooms, a health & fitness spa, a theatre, an elevator, an auto showroom, home automation, and security. Outside is a private sanctuary with tiered terraces, an infinity pool/spa with a swim-up bar & slide, waterfalls, a sports court, a lake, 2 apartments, and a pool house. Paved drives and cart paths lead you through the magical grounds. This enchanting estate is a once-in-a-lifetime offering!"