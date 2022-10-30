This Is California's Best Candy Store

You don't have to have a sweet tooth to appreciate the treats that are crafted at a vintage candy store. The taffy pull, isles lined with baskets full of hard candies, and the fudge counter, often take visitors back to their childhood. This specific candy shop goes above and beyond with their creations to stand out as the best shop in all of California.

According to a list compiled by Taste of Home, the best candy store in the entire state is Logan's Candies located in Ontario. If you enjoy trying all of the "old-school" candies, look no further than this one-stop candy shop! Taste of Home mentioned that Logan's Candies opened in 1933 and is primarily known for crafting candy canes. The shop's website lists a variety of options including chocolate turtles, a delicious fudge menu, peanut brittle, honeycomb, and more!

Here is what Taste of Home had to say about the best candy store in the entire state:

"Opened back in 1933, Logan’s Candies is an old-school candy shop that specializes in making candy canes. You can also find a wide range of candy ribbons, candy pillows, fudge and so much more. Check out these vintage candies you can find at Logan’s—or in grandma’s candy dish."