Two Teams Tied At No. 2 In Week 10 AP Top 25 Poll

The Tennessee Volunteers and Ohio State Buckeyes share the No. 2 overall spot in the Associated Press Top 25 College Football Poll for Week 10 released on Sunday (October 30) following blowout wins in their respective games on Saturday (October 29).

Tennessee -- who entered as a double-digit favorite -- defeated Kentucky, 44-6, in a rout at Neyland Stadium.

The Vols will take on top-ranked Georgia Bulldogs at Sanford Stadium in Week 10, which will likely decide both the top spot in the college football rankings and the SEC East Division winner should both teams win their remaining regular-season games.

Ohio State -- who also entered as a double-digit favorite -- defeated Penn State, 44-31, with a big fourth quarter performance in Happy Valley.

The College Football Playoff Selection Committee will announce its first rankings for the 2022 college football season on Tuesday (November 1) night.

The full Week 10 AP Poll is listed below: