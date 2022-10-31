Arizona Winters Are Expected To Look At Lot Different In The Future

Arizona's winters may look a lot different in the coming years. 12 News reported that researchers think the state's climate may become wetter in the winter months.

Dr. Matei Georgescu, associate director of ASU's School of Geographical Sciences and Urban Planning, explained, "The research shows a positive precipitation change in Arizona's future winters and negligible changes in spring, summer and fall."

Just because the state will receive more precipitation doesn't mean it's all good news though. Georgescu said, "Our wettest years will be wetter, but our dry years are going to be bone-dry."

Monsoon season in the desert happens when the hot, dry, and dusty summers turn to wet and windy autumns. But the monsoon doesn't always help to replenish the state's water supply.

The state is dependent on snow from the White Mountains, where SRP's watersheds are located. In the future, the state may be able to replenish that water supply faster if Arizona's winters get a little wetter.