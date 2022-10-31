Bronny James Rushed Off Court During Gun Scare At Game

By Jason Hall

October 31, 2022

Sierra Canyon v Glenbard West
Photo: Getty Images

Bronny James, the son of Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James, was among the players rushed off the court during a gun scare at a high school basketball game over the weekend.

James' team, Sierra Canyon (California), was facing local powerhouse DeMatha Catholic in the "DMV Showcase" preseason event at Wise High School in Maryland when a fight reportedly broke out in the stands and a person yelled, "gun," as shown in a video shared by L.A. Daily News sports reporter Tarek Fattal, which was captured during a live stream of the game.

Players, coaches, and fans were seen frantically running out of the gymnasium after the incident took place with less than two minutes remaining in regulation.

A second video shared online showed the perspective from the bleachers, giving a closer view of fans and players attempting to run to safety.

James acknowledged the situation in an Instagram story with the caption, "high schoolers can't even hoop in peace now a days," which was re-shared by the sports app ClutchPoints.

James currently ranks as a four-star prospect the No. 12 combo guard, No. 11 player from the state of California and the No. 45 overall prospect for the 2023 national recruiting cycle.

Earlier this month, the 18-year-old signed an NIL endorsement deal with Nike, following in the footsteps of his father, who has endorsed the sports apparel company throughout his entire 20-year NBA career.

