Cockroach Infestation Forces Michigan Neighborhood To Cancel Trick-Or-Treat

A cockroach infestation has gotten so bad in one Michigan neighborhood that it was forced to cancel their trick-or-treating today (October 31), according to the Detroit Free Press.

The news comes via a letter from Wyandotte's city engineer to residents. It explains they have chosen to cancel trick-or-treating today on 20th Street "to prevent further roach migration." The letter went on to say the decision is "in the best interest of the citizens."

The infestation came to light a few weeks ago when the city's waste management picked up a load of garbage crawling with bugs outside of a home. A resident and City Councilman Todd Hanna said the decision is "no fault of the city," adding the city is desperately trying to get rid of the pest. In the meantime, the city decided to cancel the celebration "to prevent roaches from grabbing on to kids' costumes" and entering other homes.

The city plans to put up human barricades and signs to close the sidewalks from Eureka to Grove from 4 to 8 p.m. The closure includes the intersections of Orchard and Pine.

"People need to realize that there are procedures that have to be followed and that is what the city has been doing. In the very near future, the city will take control of the affected property and have professionals in that field come in and take care of this situation," Wyandotte resident Jeff Kerekes, who posted the letter on Facebook, wrote.