Drake & 21 Savage Cover 'Vogue' Ahead Of Their Upcoming Joint Album

"Me and my brother on newsstands tomorrow!!" Drake wrote in his caption. "Thanks @voguemagazine and Anna Wintour for the love and support on this historic moment. Her Loss Nov 4th."



While the cover story looks promising, there's still no word on whether the upcoming issue is an official Vogue cover. Some fans noticed the actual magazine hasn't said anything about the story. They also realized that some of the text featured on Drake and 21's cover looks identical to October's actual cover story featuring Jennifer Lawrence, which has been available for weeks. Although it may not be official, Rap-Up reported that Drake's street teams will be passing out physical copies of the magazine on Monday in select cities across the United States.



The Vogue cover may have been inspired by a line in Drake and 21's recent collaboration "Jimmy Cooks" in which Drizzy raps, "Don't tell me that you model if you ain't been in Vogue." Both rappers first revealed the news about their upcoming joint album Her Loss in the music video for "Jimmy Cooks" two weeks ago. The album was supposed to drop this past Friday, but it was delayed after Drake said his producer Noah "40" Shebib caught COVID-19 while wrapping up the project.



Look out for Her Loss dropping on Friday, November 4.