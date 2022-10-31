Florida Gators Starter Dismissed From Team

Florida Gators starting edge rusher Brenton Cox Jr. has been dismissed from the team, head coach Billy Napier announced during his press conference Monday (October 31), following an initial report from Gators Online senior writer Zach Abolverdi.

"Brenton, we've kind of decided to move on here," Napier said via Sports Illustrated. "I think that being a football player at the University of Florida is a privilege [and] there are certainly expectations that come with that. Obviously, he's done a lot of good things for the University of Florida and we wish him the best."

Napier didn't provide additional information regarding what led to the decision, instead saying, "we keep that in-house."