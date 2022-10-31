Jack Harlow Says His Time On 'SNL' Was A 'Life-Changing Experience'
By Tony M. Centeno
October 31, 2022
Jack Harlow has yet to come down from cloud 9 after he made his debut on Saturday Night Live.
On Sunday, October 30, the "What's Poppin" rapper took to social media to reflect on his time on the iconic sketch comedy show. Harlow hosted the Halloween-themed episode and served as the musical guest for the first time and he still can't get over it. In his Instagram post, the 24-year-old artist included snapshots of his favorite moments on the show including behind-the-scenes photos and clips of his funniest sketches. In the caption, he said that his overall appearance on the show was a "life-changing experience."
"Grew up watching the show with my family and now they're back here in the green room with me. Mom crying," Harlow wrote.
During his time on the show, Harlow appeared in numerous hilarious sketches. He also hit the stage to perform a couple of songs from his recent album Come Home The Kids Miss You. Following an intro from Tom Hanks, Harlow appeared on stage in an all-white outfit and started his performance with "Lil Secret." Then he segued into a disco-themed performance of his smash hit "First Class." Later on, he switched into his regular fit to perform "State Fair."
His hosting gig at SNL couldn't have happened at a better time. The rapper is currently embracing his acting skills since he was cast in the reboot of White Men Can't Jump. Harlow landed the lead role alongside Vince Staples, who was also casted in the film. There are no details about when the film will be released, but it's definitely coming soon.
Watch Jack Harlow's opening monologue and other sketches he was in below.