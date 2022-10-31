Jack Harlow Says His Time On 'SNL' Was A 'Life-Changing Experience'

Jack Harlow has yet to come down from cloud 9 after he made his debut on Saturday Night Live.



On Sunday, October 30, the "What's Poppin" rapper took to social media to reflect on his time on the iconic sketch comedy show. Harlow hosted the Halloween-themed episode and served as the musical guest for the first time and he still can't get over it. In his Instagram post, the 24-year-old artist included snapshots of his favorite moments on the show including behind-the-scenes photos and clips of his funniest sketches. In the caption, he said that his overall appearance on the show was a "life-changing experience."