Jack Harlow To Host And Perform On 'Saturday Night Live'

Saturday Night Live is gearing up to get a little more "First Class" as Jack Harlow is set to pull double duty hosting and performing on the iconic sketch comedy show.

SNL announced that the rapper will serve as the host of the October 29 show later this month, and rather than bringing in another performer as is often the case, he will also be the musical guest for the week. Megan Thee Stallion also recently performed double duty as host and performer during the October 15 show.

This will be Harlow's second time performing on the show but first time hosting, per People. He first made his debut on the show in March 2021 alongside host and SNL alum Maya Rudolph.

Harlow shared his excitement on social media, reposting SNL's own announcement of a bulletin board featuring the rapper's name as both host and musical guest for the upcoming show.