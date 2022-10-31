Kelly Clarkson Shows Grunge Side By Slaying This Soundgarden Classic

Kelly Clarkson is turning out to be a bona fide rock fan. During the "Kellyoke" segment of The Kelly Clarkson Show, the pop star/tv show host has covered songs like Third Eye Blind’s “Jumper,” Jimmy Eat World’s “The Middle,” and Paramore’s “Ain’t It Fun,” and for her latest installment she showed her grunge side with an impeccable cover of Soundgarden's "Black Hole Sun."

In just a minute and 45 seconds, Clarkson showed off her impressive range, hitting those high notes that made Chris Cornell one of the best vocalists of his time. She even wore a flannel shirt over her dress to pay homage to the fashion of the '90s.

Watch Clarkson sing "Black Hole Sun" below.