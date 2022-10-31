Kim Kardashian's Colorful Skin-Tight Halloween Costume Is A Must-See

By Sarah Tate

October 31, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Kim Kardashian pulled out all the stops for her colorful Halloween costume, channeling an otherworldly character from a Marvel comic in a skin-tight blue bodysuit.

The 42-year-old Skims founder looked like she stepped right out a comic book in a new set of photos shared to her Instagram on Monday (October 31), showing off her incredible transformation into Mystique, a shapeshifting mutant from the X-Men franchise, complete with the character's signature scaled blue body, vivid red hair and yellow contacts. She shared another video showing off the costume in motion, standing in a spotlight and striking a pose to the tune of the X-Men theme song.

According to Entertainment Tonight, The Kardashians star took her costume out for a spin at Tracee Ellis Ross' 50th birthday dinner; however, it turns out the celebration was more formal and less costume. Kardashian didn't seem fazed to be decked out in her costume at the party, sharing a selfie on her Instagram Story of her with the birthday girl, who looked stunning in a red gown and jewelry.

"that time I showed up to a birthday dinner in full costume when it wasn't a costume party!" she wrote. "Happy Birthday to the most beautiful kind soul @traceeellisross."

Photo: Instagram/@kimkardashian
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.