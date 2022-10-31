Kim Kardashian's Colorful Skin-Tight Halloween Costume Is A Must-See
By Sarah Tate
October 31, 2022
Kim Kardashian pulled out all the stops for her colorful Halloween costume, channeling an otherworldly character from a Marvel comic in a skin-tight blue bodysuit.
The 42-year-old Skims founder looked like she stepped right out a comic book in a new set of photos shared to her Instagram on Monday (October 31), showing off her incredible transformation into Mystique, a shapeshifting mutant from the X-Men franchise, complete with the character's signature scaled blue body, vivid red hair and yellow contacts. She shared another video showing off the costume in motion, standing in a spotlight and striking a pose to the tune of the X-Men theme song.
According to Entertainment Tonight, The Kardashians star took her costume out for a spin at Tracee Ellis Ross' 50th birthday dinner; however, it turns out the celebration was more formal and less costume. Kardashian didn't seem fazed to be decked out in her costume at the party, sharing a selfie on her Instagram Story of her with the birthday girl, who looked stunning in a red gown and jewelry.
"that time I showed up to a birthday dinner in full costume when it wasn't a costume party!" she wrote. "Happy Birthday to the most beautiful kind soul @traceeellisross."