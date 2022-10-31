Kim Kardashian's Colorful Skin-Tight Halloween Costume Is A Must-See

Kim Kardashian pulled out all the stops for her colorful Halloween costume, channeling an otherworldly character from a Marvel comic in a skin-tight blue bodysuit.

The 42-year-old Skims founder looked like she stepped right out a comic book in a new set of photos shared to her Instagram on Monday (October 31), showing off her incredible transformation into Mystique, a shapeshifting mutant from the X-Men franchise, complete with the character's signature scaled blue body, vivid red hair and yellow contacts. She shared another video showing off the costume in motion, standing in a spotlight and striking a pose to the tune of the X-Men theme song.