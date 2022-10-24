Kim Kardashian Celebrates Birthday At In-N-Out After Cancelled Vegas Trip
By Rebekah Gonzalez
October 24, 2022
Kim Kardashian's 42nd birthday party plans were derailed and she found herself celebrating at an unexpected location. After she was informed that her sister Kylie Jenner's $72 million private jet couldn't land safely in Las Vegas due to wind gusts up to 60 mph, she was forced to go back home.
“The plane couldn’t land due to the wind so looks like our Carbone party and @usher concert isn’t happening and we are heading back home," Kardashian said in an Instagram Story per Page Six.
Once they were back in Los Angeles, Kardashian and her group, which included her sister Khloe Kardashian, stopped at In-N-Out for some dinner. The impromptu fast-food stop also included Kardashian bringing a camera crew.
Kim Kardashian’s birthday plans ended up turning into In-N-Out after her plane was unable to land in Vegas. pic.twitter.com/CMsQoa06Bd— Pop Base (@PopBase) October 23, 2022
In another Instagram Story, Kim also mentioned that she had to cover up her birthday outfit when she went inside the restaurant, which was a silver bikini top and matching pants. "Had to take a boa to cover up" she wrote.
The weather that threw Kim's 42nd birthday plans out the window also canceled a major music festival in Vegas on Saturday, October 22nd. The highly-anticipated When We Were Young Festival was forced to call off the show just one hour before doors were scheduled to open.
“This was not a decision that came lightly. We know many of you traveled to the area to have a spectacular day with your favorite bands and have been looking forward to this day for months. We were equally as excited and are devastated to have to share this news,” the organizers explained in a statement.