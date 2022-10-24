Kim Kardashian's 42nd birthday party plans were derailed and she found herself celebrating at an unexpected location. After she was informed that her sister Kylie Jenner's $72 million private jet couldn't land safely in Las Vegas due to wind gusts up to 60 mph, she was forced to go back home.

“The plane couldn’t land due to the wind so looks like our Carbone party and @usher concert isn’t happening and we are heading back home," Kardashian said in an Instagram Story per Page Six.

Once they were back in Los Angeles, Kardashian and her group, which included her sister Khloe Kardashian, stopped at In-N-Out for some dinner. The impromptu fast-food stop also included Kardashian bringing a camera crew.