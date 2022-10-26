Kim Kardashian Shares A Look Into Her Intimate 42nd Birthday Party
By Rebekah Gonzalez
October 26, 2022
After her Las Vegas birthday getaway fell through, Kim Kardashian seems to have had more birthday plans down the road. The Kardashians star gave fans a look into her intimate birthday dinner with close friends and family including her mother Kris Jenner and her sisters.
All five sisters Khloe, Kourtney, Kendall, and Kylie posed with the birthday girl, who was wearing a white lace slip over a black bra and short shorts paired with her platinum blonde hair. "Birthday love," she captioned the photo series. Other shots included Kim posing with her friends and one of her talking with Kylie while Kris laughs behind them.
The cozy dinner party comes after Kim and her entourage was forced to party at an In-N-Out. “The plane couldn’t land due to the wind so looks like our Carbone party and @usher concert isn’t happening and we are heading back home," Kardashian said in an Instagram Story per Page Six. Kardashian and her group, which included Khloe, stopped for some burgers and fries. The impromptu fast-food stop also included Kardashian bringing a camera crew.
Usher also reached out to Kim on social media and invited her to another one of his performances at his current Las Vegas residency. "Happy birthday Kim! I saw your post, I hate that you didn't make it to the show last night," Usher said on his Instagram Stories per E! News. "But listen, open arms to you, whenever you want to come."