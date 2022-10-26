Kim Kardashian Shares A Look Into Her Intimate 42nd Birthday Party

After her Las Vegas birthday getaway fell through, Kim Kardashian seems to have had more birthday plans down the road. The Kardashians star gave fans a look into her intimate birthday dinner with close friends and family including her mother Kris Jenner and her sisters.

All five sisters Khloe, Kourtney, Kendall, and Kylie posed with the birthday girl, who was wearing a white lace slip over a black bra and short shorts paired with her platinum blonde hair. "Birthday love," she captioned the photo series. Other shots included Kim posing with her friends and one of her talking with Kylie while Kris laughs behind them.