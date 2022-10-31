Lindsay Lohan 'Really Excited' About Her Return To Acting

After taking a step back out of the public eye over the last few years, Lindsay Lohan is ready for the Lohan-aissance!

The Mean Girls star appeared on the cover of Cosmopolitan magazine's The Work Issue where she opened up about her return to acting, saying she's "excited to kind of come back" after her time away and that she feels "really good," per Entertainment Tonight. The 36-year-old actress is preparing for the release of her new Netflix holiday romantic comedy Falling For Christmas.

In the cover story, Lohan said one aspect of her comeback she's looking forward to is showing off her physical comedy, something she's "missed" doing. She is also having a good time with the press that comes after filming.

"I'm really excited. It's fun to be back in New York and doing shoots," she said. "And I love this part of the part of the process. After you've filmed, this is the fun part. So I feel really great and just really excited and happy."