Tems Talks About Writing Rihanna's New Song Dedicated To Chadwick Boseman
By Tony M. Centeno
October 31, 2022
Tems is having the best year of her career thus far. After collaborating with Wizkid, Drake and Future, the Nigerian singer can now add Rihanna to her growing résumé.
On Saturday, October 29, the "Higher" crooner hit the stage at Powerhouse NYC. While she was in the building, Tems sat down with Power 105.1's Gabe Pabon to talk about her recent work on Rihanna's new single "Lift Me Up." The song, which debuted last Friday, was co-written by Tems, Ludwig Göransson, Ryan Coogler and Rihanna. It serves as a tribute to the late Chadwick Boseman, who passed away following his battle with colon cancer.
"I was writing in general for Black Panther," she says. "Ryan and Ludwig, we met up with them and they gave us the direction. They had some words on the song already. Ludwig also composed it; we all collaborated and brought it together."
"I think Chadwick was definitely a special person all through," she added. "And it's an honor to be part of something that remembers him."
Tems appears on the soundtrack for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever a couple of times. In addition to "Lift Me Up," she also created a cover of Bob Marley's "No Woman No Cry" for the film as well.
During her Powerhouse performance, Tems also received a major honor. The Breakfast Club's Angela Yee joined Tems' label as they presented her with a plaque for her song "Free Mind," which became her first No. 1 song and reached Gold status. Watch the entire interview with Tems and the special moment on stage below.