Tems Talks About Writing Rihanna's New Song Dedicated To Chadwick Boseman

"I was writing in general for Black Panther," she says. "Ryan and Ludwig, we met up with them and they gave us the direction. They had some words on the song already. Ludwig also composed it; we all collaborated and brought it together."



"I think Chadwick was definitely a special person all through," she added. "And it's an honor to be part of something that remembers him."



Tems appears on the soundtrack for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever a couple of times. In addition to "Lift Me Up," she also created a cover of Bob Marley's "No Woman No Cry" for the film as well.



During her Powerhouse performance, Tems also received a major honor. The Breakfast Club's Angela Yee joined Tems' label as they presented her with a plaque for her song "Free Mind," which became her first No. 1 song and reached Gold status. Watch the entire interview with Tems and the special moment on stage below.