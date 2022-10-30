Nicki Minaj Brings Out 2 Chainz & Fivio Foreign At Powerhouse NYC
By Tony M. Centeno
October 30, 2022
Nicki Minaj was the main attraction once again at Powerhouse NYC and she brought out a couple of major artists to perform with her.
On Saturday night, October 29, the "Super Freaky Girl" rapper took the stage at the Prudential Center in New Jersey. Minaj performed a slew of hits during her set including "Hold Yuh" and "Moment 4 Life" as well as newer songs like "Do We Have A Problem?" She also invited a few heavy hitters to pull up on her like Fivio Foreign, who helped her perform their recent single "We Go Up." She also brought out 2 Chainz to deliver "Beez In The Trap."
Nicki Minaj's set kept the Barbz in the crowd moving the entire time. She blessed them with live renditions of songs like "Truffle Butter," "Make Me Proud," "Did It On 'Em," and "Chun-Li." She closed out with her popular hit "Super Bass." Nicki's latest headlining performance follows her previous leading sets at Powerhouse Philly and Rolling Loud New York. During the latter show, she brought out Lil Uzi Vert, BIA, and G-Herbo.
Before Nicki hit the stage, Powerhouse NYC was full of dope performances from DJ Spinking & Friends, Moneybagg Yo, Kodak Black, Ice Spice, Lil Tjay and Tems. During Tems' set, the singer, who just helped pen Rihanna's new single "Lift Me Up," was presented with an amazing honor. The Breakfast Club's Angela Yee went on stage to personally congratulate her on her first No. 1 single "Free Mind," which just reached gold status. The singer was presented with a plaque from her label.
Check out more moments from Powerhouse NYC below.