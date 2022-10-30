Nicki Minaj Brings Out 2 Chainz & Fivio Foreign At Powerhouse NYC

Nicki Minaj was the main attraction once again at Powerhouse NYC and she brought out a couple of major artists to perform with her.



On Saturday night, October 29, the "Super Freaky Girl" rapper took the stage at the Prudential Center in New Jersey. Minaj performed a slew of hits during her set including "Hold Yuh" and "Moment 4 Life" as well as newer songs like "Do We Have A Problem?" She also invited a few heavy hitters to pull up on her like Fivio Foreign, who helped her perform their recent single "We Go Up." She also brought out 2 Chainz to deliver "Beez In The Trap."