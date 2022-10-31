2 Colorado Cities Are Among The Top Places For Witches

By Zuri Anderson

October 31, 2022

Mystic witch with raven for sorcery and occultism
Photo: Getty Images

Whenever we think about witches, they're ladies wearing pointy hats and slinging spells from their broomsticks. Or maybe they're eldritch horrors beyond our imagination. These mystical beings exist in our fantasy stories and TV shows but where do they lurk in real life?

Lawn Love may have an answer to that. The website found the best U.S. cities for fans of occultism and wicked activities:

"We compared the 200 biggest U.S. cities based on access to covens, tarot readers, and astrology classes. We also looked for cities brimming with natural healers, herbalists, and metaphysical supply stores, among 18 total metrics. Use our rankings to find the best place to gather with your coven and celebrate the spookiest time of the year."

Two Colorado cities broke into the Top 20: Denver and Colorado Springs!

"Southwestern cities, such as Phoenix (No. 11), Denver (No. 17), and Colorado Springs, Colorado (No. 20), fared well," according to the study. "Colorado Springs has abundant pagan churches. Denver has numerous witches and astrology classes."

Here are the Top 10 cities for witches:

  1. New York, New York
  2. Los Angeles, California
  3. Houston, Texas
  4. Chicago, Illinois
  5. Las Vegas, Nevada
  6. San Diego, California
  7. Portland, Oregon
  8. Seattle, Washington
  9. Austin, Texas
  10. San Francisco, California

Check out the full study on Lawn Love's website.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.