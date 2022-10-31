This Florida City Is Among The Top Places For Witches

Whenever we think about witches, they're ladies wearing pointy hats and slinging spells from their broomsticks. Or maybe they're eldritch horrors beyond our imagination. These mystical beings exist in our fantasy stories and TV shows but where do they lurk in real life?

Lawn Love may have an answer to that. The website found the best U.S. cities for fans of occultism and wicked activities:

"We compared the 200 biggest U.S. cities based on access to covens, tarot readers, and astrology classes. We also looked for cities brimming with natural healers, herbalists, and metaphysical supply stores, among 18 total metrics. Use our rankings to find the best place to gather with your coven and celebrate the spookiest time of the year."

One Florida city broke into the Top 20: Orlando at No. 18! Researchers specifically put the spotlight on Cassadaga, a community near the city:

"Known as the 'Psychic Capital of the World,' this small community just 30 minutes north of Orlando is home to a large community of spiritualists and mediums."

Miami was super close, ranking at No. 21. Interestingly enough, Cape Coral and Miramar were among the worst cities for witchcraft.

Here are the Top 10 cities for witches:

New York, New York Los Angeles, California Houston, Texas Chicago, Illinois Las Vegas, Nevada San Diego, California Portland, Oregon Seattle, Washington Austin, Texas San Francisco, California

Check out the full study on Lawn Love's website.