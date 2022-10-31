This Is Colorado's Best Candy Shop

By Zuri Anderson

October 31, 2022

Chocolate Candies In Confectionery Store Closeup
Photo: Getty Images

People who have a sweet tooth know the best thing to crush sugar cravings is candy. You can just unwrap smooth chocolate, fruity candies, or soft gummies and pop them in your mouth. While it's easy to drop by a supermarket or dollar store to grab some, there are some businesses dedicated to the sweet stuff.

If you're looking for your next candy shop, Taste of Home found the best one in every state. The website states, "Craving something sweet? From chocolate shops to old-fashioned soda parlors, we’ve found the best candy store in every state. The candy shops on our list have high ratings on TripAdvisor, plus sweet reviews in local newspapers and magazines. Bring on the sugar rush!"

Colorado's most delightful candy shop is Mouse's Chocolates & Coffee!

"There’s a reason Ouray has been dubbed the 'Switzerland of America'—and Mouse’s Chocolates definitely has something to do with it. Be sure to snag a 'scrap cookie' made with all the leftover bits of cocoa candy," writers say.

You can find Mouse's at 520 Main St. in Ouray. They're available for dine-in and takeout.

Check out Taste of Home's full list of amazing candy stores.

