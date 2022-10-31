This Is The Best Candy Store In South Carolina

If you have a sweet tooth, you've likely spent your fair share of time at a candy store, whether browsing an old-fashioned candy shop for vintage confections or a seeing all the new and unique treats at a more modern locale.

Taste of Home compared ratings on TripAdvisor and reviews from locals to compile a list of the best candy store in each state, from old fashioned taffy shops to massive stores with 100,00 pounds of candy.

So which candy store in South Carolina was named the best in the state?

Cyndi's Sweet Shoppe

As the name would suggest, Cyndi's Sweet Shoppe in Aiken is filled with all kinds of sweet treats, from fudge and rock candy to licorice of the world. The old fashioned confectionary store gives guests a chance to step back in time and experience the nostalgia that owners Dick and Cindy Rudisill experienced as children in penny candy stores.

Cyndi's Sweet Shoppe is located at 146 Laurens Street SW in Aiken

Here's what Taste of Home had to say:

"Cyndi's in South Carolina is as old-fashioned as a candy store comes, with glass apothecary jars bursting with all shapes and sizes of sweets. Don't miss throwbacks like salt water taffy and the sticks of sparkling rock candy!"

Check out Taste of Home's full list to see the best candy stores around the country.