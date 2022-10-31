This Is The Creepiest Place To Visit In Arizona

There are tons of places all over the state that offer year-round thrills and bone-chilling scares.

Thrillist compiled a list of the creepiest places to visit in each state. The website states, "Every state has its own urban legends and places where only the brave tread (and ghosts are reported to patrol). We're talking old state hospitals, murder sites, homes with talking dolls, and hotels so disturbing, they’ve served as the setting for some of the most iconic horror movies."

According to the list, the creepiest place to visit in Arizona is Jerome. The website explains:

"Located in the scenic hillside town of Jerome—an old gold mining hub once known as the Wickedest City in the West, and today, one of Arizona’s coolest small towns—is the Jerome Grand Hotel, formerly known as the United Verde Hospital. Originally built in 1917 (and rebuilt in 1926 after a mine explosion destroyed the first), the Great Depression caused the hospital to take a serious downturn; by 1950, it had been abandoned entirely. The hospital sat essentially dormant until it reopened as the Jerome Grand in 1996. Much of the building’s original structure and facilities have been restored, and many of its spirits still linger: the specter of a maintenance man found dead in the basement in the 1930s; human-shaped figures that roam the hall; children who run and laugh in the corridors; and even the spirit of a cat who scratches at guests’ doors at night, begging to be let in."

