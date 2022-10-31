This Is The Creepiest Place To Visit In Texas

By Ginny Reese

October 31, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

There are tons of places all over the state that offer year-round thrills and bone-chilling scares.

Thrillist compiled a list of the creepiest places to visit in each state. The website states, "Every state has its own urban legends and places where only the brave tread (and ghosts are reported to patrol). We're talking old state hospitals, murder sites, homes with talking dolls, and hotels so disturbing, they’ve served as the setting for some of the most iconic horror movies."

According to the list, the creepiest place to visit in Texas is Yorktown Memorial Hospital in Yorktown. The website explains:

"Old beds, gurneys, mirrors, chairs, and other medical equipment are still inside this decrepit abandoned hospital, where more than 2,000 patients died before it shuttered in 1988. Today, visitors have described inexplicable apparitions, whispers, shadowy figures in the hallways, wheelchairs rolling unpushed, and a particularly terrifying talking doll in the nursery that asks, “Do you love me?” The owner allows for regular tours and paranormal investigations, so go ahead, see for yourself. —Keller Powell"

The full list of each state’s creepiest place to visit can be found on Thrillist’s website

