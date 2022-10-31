This Is The Creepiest Place To Visit In Wisconsin

Every state has its own urban legends and bone-chilling stories of places that are reportedly haunted year-round, not just on Halloween. These sites include old state hospitals, abandoned homes and hotels that are so terrifying only the brave (or the dead) dare to tread foot on their premises.

If you're looking to take a guided tour or a solo walk through the darkness of one of these destinations, Thrillist recently compiled a list of the creepiest places where ghosts are rumored to patrol in each state. They named the Pfister Hotel in Milwaukee as the scariest place to visit in Wisconsin. Here's what they had to say about the hotel:

"The Pfister is among Milwaukee's finest hotels. Yet many visitors—particularly MLB players—are so creeped out that they're willing to sacrifice the luxury if it means they don't have unwanted roommates. So many MLB players have complained about ghostly encounters—strange knocking and pounding noises, TVs turning on and off, their belongings inexplicably moved—that many now refuse to stay there. Of course, you can book yourself a room and hope for apparitions, but if you just want to visit, you won't look odd sipping on a Bloody Mary in the lobby lounge."