This Restaurant Serves The Best Mac And Cheese In California

Mac and cheese has a stellar reputation. For some, it is a classic comfort food and a quick bite during a busy week. For others it is a go-to meal when ordering food at a restaurant. This dish is often topped with seafood, bacon, breadcrumbs, extra cheese, and more! Mac and cheese is often served as a side with meat, bread, and greens, but can be the main course when served in larger quantities. Most restaurants will offer this dish in a dairy-free variation for those with specific needs. Regardless of where and how you choose to enjoy mac and cheese, there is one restaurant in California that serves it better than the rest.

According to a list compiled by LoveFood, the best mac and cheese in the entire state can be found at Homeroom located in Oakland. LoveFood recommended trying the Buffalo Chicken Mac.

Here is what LoveFood had to say about the best mac and cheese in the entire state:

"For insanely good mac 'n' cheese in California, head to Homeroom in Oakland. The Buffalo Chicken Mac (grilled chicken, sharp Cheddar, Monterey Jack, buffalo sauce, chopped scallions, crispy breadcrumbs, and homemade ranch) is consistently raved about by customers. You can also customize dishes – get it topped with Hot Cheetos for extra fire and crunch."