This Restaurant Serves The Best Mac And Cheese In Michigan

Mac and cheese has a stellar reputation. For some, it is a classic comfort food and a quick bite during a busy week. For others it is a go-to meal when ordering food at a restaurant. This dish is often topped with seafood, bacon, breadcrumbs, extra cheese, and more! Mac and cheese is often served as a side with meat, bread, and greens, but can be the main course when served in larger quantities. Most restaurants will offer this dish in a dairy-free variation for those with specific needs. Regardless of where and how you choose to enjoy mac and cheese, there is one restaurant in Michigan that serves it better than the rest.

According to a list compiled by LoveFood, the best mac and cheese in the entire state can be found at Slows Bar BQ located in Detroit. LoveFood recommended trying the classic Mac and Cheese.

Here is what LoveFood had to say about the best mac and cheese in the entire state:

"The cheesy Mac-N-Cheese at Slows Bar BQ in Detroit turns mac 'n' cheese skeptics into believers. Customers who claim not to be fans of the cheesy dish have admitted they can't stop eating the one that's served here. It comes as a side dish and has an orange crust – evidence of how cheese-heavy it is."