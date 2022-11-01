Chunky 75-Pound Snake Wrangled In Florida Neighborhood

By Zuri Anderson

November 1, 2022

A Florida neighborhood saw a massive, scaly visitor recently, prompting a call to local law enforcement, according to WKMG.

The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office responded to the Tall Pines neighborhood in Fort Pierce on Friday (October 28) to wrangle a 10-foot-long boat weighing 75 pounds. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission assisted in the capture, according to a Facebook post.

"A day in the life of a SLCSO Ag Deputy is never routine. How fitting on National First Responder Day that our deputies, with the assistance of FWC, captured a 10 foot, 75 pound boa this morning from the Tall Pines neighborhood," deputies wrote. "Thank you for everything you do for our community, especially when it involves a large reptile."

A day in the life of a SLCSO Ag Deputy is never routine. How fitting on National First Responder Day that our deputies,...

Posted by St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office on Friday, October 28, 2022

Several Facebook users believe the chunky creature to be someone's pet based on how "well-fed" it looked.

"That's a very well fed Boa. I'd guess 100% it was a pet," one person commented. Another wrote: "He’s been eating good."

Authorities didn't mention anything about an owner or what they did with the snake. Commentators hoped they took it to a wildlife sanctuary, but reporters speculate that the boa may be euthanized under FWC's policy on nonnative nuisance species.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.