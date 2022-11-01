Chunky 75-Pound Snake Wrangled In Florida Neighborhood

A Florida neighborhood saw a massive, scaly visitor recently, prompting a call to local law enforcement, according to WKMG.

The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office responded to the Tall Pines neighborhood in Fort Pierce on Friday (October 28) to wrangle a 10-foot-long boat weighing 75 pounds. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission assisted in the capture, according to a Facebook post.

"A day in the life of a SLCSO Ag Deputy is never routine. How fitting on National First Responder Day that our deputies, with the assistance of FWC, captured a 10 foot, 75 pound boa this morning from the Tall Pines neighborhood," deputies wrote. "Thank you for everything you do for our community, especially when it involves a large reptile."