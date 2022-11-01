Pharrell Has Collaborations With Travis Scott & BTS On The Way

During their conversation, Pharrell also provided more details about his new album. He said that it's the first volume of a new album series. He also offered to help produce RM's upcoming solo album, which is 90% done according to the lead BTS singer. In addition to beats, P also offered RM some advice before he drops his first solo album.



"I would just say continue to move forward," Pharrell said. "Continue to be curious. And don’t put any kind of pressure on what it is that you do by saying . . . No absolutes, like 'Oh, I will never do music again,' or 'I will never . . . ' I wouldn’t do any of that. I would just—"



"No nevers," RM replies.



"No nevers," Pharrell affirmed. "Just stay along for the ride. Just keep going."



Pharrell went into overdrive this year by contributing beats to numerous critically-acclaimed albums like Pusha T's It's Almost Dry, Nigo's I Know NIGO album, Kendrick Lamar's Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers and more. Earlier this year, he released his latest collaboration with Tyler, The Creator and 21 Savage, "Cash In Cash Out." With the album being titled Phriends, you can expect a lot more superstars to appear on the album like Travis Scott. Before the feature came out, Pharrell revealed his new song "Down In Atlanta" featuring the Houston native will arrive on Friday, November 4.



Watch their conversation in full below.