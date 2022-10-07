Quavo Fuels Rumors About What Could Have Caused Migos Rift In 'Messy' Song

"I said, 'Caresha, please' (Soo) 'cause she too messy," Quavo raps. "B***h f**ked my dog behind my back, but I ain't stressin' (Not at all)/You wanted the gang, you should've just said it, we would've blessed it (Should've just said it)/Now s**t got messy."



Fans are convinced the woman Quavo is referring to is his ex-girlfriend Saweetie, who appeared on the City Girls rapper's new series last month. Meanwhile, some fans think that Offset is the friend who got with the "Icy Grl" rapper due to dating rumors that have been swirling about them for the past year. If true, this could be a reason why the group appears to have disbanded after months of speculation.



Other Internet sleuths think Quavo was referring to Lil Baby. Nearly a year ago, Saweetie posted a photo dump that featured an image of her sitting on an unnamed man's lap following her breakup with Quavo. Fans believed the man was Lil Baby because he had worn similar clothes and also posted photos from his trip to the Celine store. The "Best Friends" artist quickly removed the photo and Baby denied that he was dating anyone.



Listen to the song below and judge for yourself.



WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE

