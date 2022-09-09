Quavo & Takeoff Pay Homage To Six Iconic Rappers On Their New Album Cover

"Pay Respect Before U Lead The Culture 🙏🏾 Only Built For Infinity Links. Oct 7th #InfinityLinks ♾ @yrntakeoff," Quavo wrote in his social posts.



Quavo and Takeoff debuted the album cover and release date on Wednesday. So far, the Migos rappers have dropped off bangers like "Big Stunna" featuring Birdman, "Us Vs Them" featuring Gucci Mane and "HOTEL LOBBY" which is produced by Murda Beatz. They also appeared on DJ Khaled's "Party" off his GOD DID album.



Unc & Phew have been busy but so has their other Migos bandmate Offset. He's also preparing to release his second solo album this year. The father of five recently released songs like "54321" and "Code" featuring Moneybagg Yo. Despite their solo efforts, none of the Migos rappers have confirmed the status of the group. Quavo and Takeoff recently opened up about their solo ventures during their appearance on the Rap Radar Podcast but didn't dive deep into the group's future. However, right before the new album cover was revealed, Quavo did establish how he's releasing his music from now on.



"Everything I drop from now on going to have me and Take on it," Quavo said during an Instagram Live session on Tuesday. "You know Take don't do too much talking so Huncho is the front man."



Look out for Only Built For Infinity Links arriving on October 7.