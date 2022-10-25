Taylor Swift Teases Potential 'Midnights' Tour: 'I Should Do It'

Good news, Swifties! A Midnights tour could be on the way after Taylor Swift teased the possibility during an appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

The "Snow on the Beach" singer stopped by the late night show to talk to host Jimmy Fallon about her tenth studio album, which dropped Friday (October 21) to instant success and rave reviews from fans. When pressed if she was planning to tour with the record, she danced around the possibility before saying it's something she hopes to do when the time is right, per Billboard.

"I think I should do it... I should do it," she said, coyly adding, "When it's time, we'll do it."

If she were to announce a tour, whether it's focused on Midnights or is some combination of her last several albums over the past few years, it would be her first tour in four years. Touring around the world and meeting fans is something she has been missing, telling Fallon, "I really miss that connection."

Speaking on Midnights, the "Anti-Hero" singer called it a "pretty dark album" but one that she "had more fun making ... than any album I've every made."

She added that making music is "like a way to suck the poison out of a snakebite," saying that you can write "about pain or grief or suffering or loss or hard things that you go through in life" and it helps release the feelings that may be trapped inside.

Check out Swift's full interview with Fallon in the video below.