This Is The Best Truck Stop Restaurant In Massachusetts
By Jason Hall
November 1, 2022
Photo: Getty Images
A Shrewsbury restaurant is being credited for having the best truck stop eats in Massachusetts.
Love Food compiled a list of the best truck stop eats in every U.S. state, which included Brody's Diner as the top choice for Massachusetts.
"Brody’s Diner is an unpretentious dining spot offering humongous stacks of buttermilk pancakes and chunky ham, pepper and onion omelets," Love Food wrote. "Customers comment on the huge portions, and comedian Jerry Seinfeld even reportedly wrote a Yelp review describing the coffee mugs as 'big enough to wash your feet in.'"
Love Food's full list of the best truck stop spots in every state is included below:
- Alabama- Derailed Diner, Oasis Travel Center (Robertsdale)
- Alaska- Hilltop Truck Stop (Fairbanks)
- Arizona- Omar's Hi-Way Chef, Tucson Truck Terminal (Tuscon)
- Arkansas- Hillbilly Hideout, Workman's Travel Center (Ozark)
- California- Wildhorse Cafe (King City)
- Colorado- Johnson's Corner (Johnstown)
- Connecticut- Country Pride, TA Travel Center (Willington)
- Delaware- 301 Plaza Restaurant, 301 Travel Plaza (Middletown)
- Florida- Cafe 27 (Southwest Ranches)
- Georgia- (Tallapoosa)
- Hawaii- Ted's Bakery (Oahu)
- Idaho- Boise Stage Stop Restaurant, Boise Stage Stop (Boise)
- Illinois- Greater Chicago I-55 Truck Plaza (Bolingbrook)
- Indiana- Gas Grill Family Restaurant, Speedway (Knightstown)
- Iowa- Iowa 80 Kitchen, Iowa 80 (Walcott)
- Kansas- Russell's Restaurant (Salina)
- Kentucky- HomeCooker, London Auto Truck Center (London)
- Louisiana- Frog City Travel Plaza Restaurant, Frog City Travel Plaza & Casino (Rayne)
- Maine- Dysart's Coldbrook Road Restaurant, Dysart's Truck Stop (Bangor)
- Maryland- Belle Grove Grocery (Little Orleans)
- Massachusetts- Brody's Diner (Shewsbury)
- Michigan- 76th Street Truck Stop Diner (Byron Center)
- Minnesota- Nelson Bros. Restaurant & Bakery, Clearwater Travel Plaza (Clearwater)
- Mississippi- Crazy K's Food & Fuel (Bucktunna)
- Missouri- Heartland Express, Poplar Bluff (Missouri)
- Montana- Broadway Diner, Broadway Flying J Travel Plaza (Belgrade)
- Nebraska- Taste of India, Jay Bros. Truck Stop (Overton)
- Nevada- Area 51 Alien Center (Amargosa Valley)
- New Hampshire- The Common Man Roadside North, Hooksett Welcome Center (Hooksett)
- New Jersey- Seaport Diner (Elizabeth)
- New Mexico- Russell's Route 66 Diner, Russell's Travel Center (Glenrio)
- New York- Mapleview Family Restaurant (Parish)
- North Carolina- Haywood 209 Cafe (Waynesville)
- North Dakota- Schatz Crossroads (Minot)
- Ohio- Mobil Cafe (Olmsted Falls)
- Oklahoma- Leo & Ken's Truck Stop and Restaurant (Lawton)
- Oregon- Pioneer Villa Truck Plaza Restaurant, Pioneer Villa Truck Plaza (Halsey)
- Pennsylvania- Keystone Restaurant & Truck Stop (Loretto)
- Rhode Island- Cafe Tempo Coffee House (Warwick)
- South Carolina- Little Fisher Truck Stop & Restaurant (Scranton)
- South Dakota- Ditty's Diner (Kimball)
- Tennessee- The Old Oak (Spring Hill)
- Texas- The Big Texan Steak Ranch (Amarillo)
- Utah- Kan Kun Mexican Restaurant (Beaver)
- Vermont- Marty's 1st Stop (Danville)
- Virginia- Joe's Griddle & Grill, Harrisonburg Travel Center (Harrisonburg)
- Washington- Gee Cee's Family Style Restaurant, Gee Cee's Truck Stop (Toledo)
- West Virginia- Tamarack (Beckley)
- Wisconsin- Pine Cone Restaurant, Pine Cone Travel Plaza (Johnson Creek)
- Wyoming- Broken Wheel Truck Stop (Douglas)