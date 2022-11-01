This Is The Best Truck Stop Restaurant In Massachusetts

A Shrewsbury restaurant is being credited for having the best truck stop eats in Massachusetts.

Love Food compiled a list of the best truck stop eats in every U.S. state, which included Brody's Diner as the top choice for Massachusetts.

"Brody’s Diner is an unpretentious dining spot offering humongous stacks of buttermilk pancakes and chunky ham, pepper and onion omelets," Love Food wrote. "Customers comment on the huge portions, and comedian Jerry Seinfeld even reportedly wrote a Yelp review describing the coffee mugs as 'big enough to wash your feet in.'"

Love Food's full list of the best truck stop spots in every state is included below: