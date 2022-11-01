This Restaurant Serves The Best Grilled Cheese Sandwich In California

Grilled cheese is an American delicacy. In its most basic form, this dish is crafted with bread and cheese. Throughout the years, the simple, yet satisfying staple has been served in many different and creative ways. Some of these sandwiches are made with meat and vegetables, while others feature mac and cheese and complimentary garnishes. Grilled cheese sandwiches served in any form are often accompanied by a hearty bowl of tomato soup, and the pairing is iconic. Despite your preference and the many options that are available, there is one restaurant in California that serves this item better than the rest.

According to a list compiled by Lovefood, the best grilled cheese sandwich in all of California can be found at The American Grilled Cheese Kitchen in San Francisco. LoveFood recommended ordering the Mac n Cheese Grilled cheese sandwich.

Here is what Lovefood detailed about the delicious dish:

"Grilled cheese and craft beer – it’s a winning combination. And, in fact, The American Grilled Cheese Kitchen has won several awards for its lauded sandwiches. There’s a range of options from a Cubano-inspired grilled cheese with several meats to a kids’ version with milder Cheddar, but how could anyone resist a grilled cheese stuffed with mac ‘n’ cheese? Two American favorites – and double carbs – rolled into one sensational sandwich, with garlic butter to boot."